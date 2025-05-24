Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Shares Down 16.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) were down 16.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 521 ($7.05) and last traded at GBX 543 ($7.35). Approximately 4,122,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,218% from the average daily volume of 312,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 651 ($8.81).

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 588.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 628.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £400.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 42.03 ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Bloomsbury Publishing had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, analysts expect that Bloomsbury Publishing Plc will post 2529.9999179 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.