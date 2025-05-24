CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,713,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,252 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $515,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CGI stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.85 and a twelve month high of $122.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78.

CGI Increases Dividend

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from CGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CGI’s payout ratio is currently 7.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CGI

CGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.