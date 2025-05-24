Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,331,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,590,602 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $255,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI opened at $26.09 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $41.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.3611 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.