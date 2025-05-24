Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 9,233,885 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,142,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,233,885 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of CAE worth $409,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth $201,771,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in CAE by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,917,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313,165 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth $150,629,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,741,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth $98,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAE. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

CAE Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:CAE opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $886.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.