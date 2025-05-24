Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 98,992 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,992 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Verisk Analytics worth $177,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.86, for a total value of $337,028.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,865.96. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $88,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,922,507.70. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,187 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.2%

VRSK opened at $313.77 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.01 and a fifty-two week high of $315.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.34.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The company had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.