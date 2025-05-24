Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $182.75 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,835,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,483 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $182,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $170,796,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,049,000 after purchasing an additional 604,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $58,723,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,247,000 after buying an additional 387,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 586,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,427,000 after purchasing an additional 341,615 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,197.34. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $99.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average of $100.68. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $147.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $424.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.