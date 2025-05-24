Pinney & Scofield Inc. Buys Shares of 2,813 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

