64,926 Shares in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) Acquired by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 64,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Separately, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARTY opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $892.66 million, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $41.46.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

