GTS Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 917,059 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of AVDE stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84.
Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis International Equity ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.