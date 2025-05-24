Pinney & Scofield Inc. Invests $152,000 in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMBF. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $78.56 and a 1-year high of $129.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.73.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $563.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.79 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

