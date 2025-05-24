Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $407.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.95.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
