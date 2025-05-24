iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 8.1%

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $225.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $231.39.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

