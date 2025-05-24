Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $229.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.03 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.93.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wolfe Research lowered Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

