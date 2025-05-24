Pinney & Scofield Inc. Takes $2.17 Million Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pinney & Scofield Inc. owned 0.14% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,678,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,205,000 after acquiring an additional 520,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,580,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,167,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 368,279 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,435,000. Finally, Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,913,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIS opened at $28.47 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

