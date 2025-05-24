Pinney & Scofield Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,013,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,552,000 after acquiring an additional 43,911 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 681,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,141,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestment Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,862,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

