7,065 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Purchased by Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $67.26 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

