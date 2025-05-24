Pinney & Scofield Inc. Invests $10.37 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 186,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 135,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

