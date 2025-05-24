Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2,282.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,344 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCX opened at $39.04 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

