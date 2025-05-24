University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Acquires New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,475 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Airbnb by 512.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,892 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,896,000 after acquiring an additional 809,964 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $126.72 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $30,413,470.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,827,649.75. This trade represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $101,507.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 173,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,990.19. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,631,064 shares of company stock valued at $204,677,803 in the last 90 days. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.43.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

