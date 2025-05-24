AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 3,920 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,912,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,952,123,000 after acquiring an additional 569,699 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,247,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,718,000 after acquiring an additional 890,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $452,627,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,877,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,774,000 after buying an additional 653,705 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $56.19 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 100.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18,200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. This trade represents a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

