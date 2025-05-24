AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $576,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AlphaCore Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,050,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $553,052,000 after purchasing an additional 218,797 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $30,501,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $1,799,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.25.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $564.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $588.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

