Wells Fargo & Company Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $205.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.82.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7%

ADI stock opened at $210.47 on Friday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.66 and its 200 day moving average is $210.37. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

