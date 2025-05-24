Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,942,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,351,000 after purchasing an additional 38,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44,636 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,151,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,564,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 284,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,450.50. This represents a 34.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ARLP opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $30.56.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $540.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.08%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

