Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.37.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $112.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average is $92.74. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $713,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $7,662,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,677 shares in the company, valued at $53,167,061.19. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,202,861. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,348,262,000 after buying an additional 5,640,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,414,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,821 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3,339.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 933,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,343,000 after buying an additional 906,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,341,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

