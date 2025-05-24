Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,739,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,383 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises about 1.2% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.02% of Brookfield worth $961,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

BN stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

