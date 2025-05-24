AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,029 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.20.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $156.85 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.76%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.