Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC reduced its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 626.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $61.78 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $86.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -411.87 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,641,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,663,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,006,168.04. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $6,113,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,130,000. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,665 shares of company stock valued at $25,908,531. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

