409 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,840 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,048,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $295.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristen Gil acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This represents a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. TD Cowen downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $513.00 to $362.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.87.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

