Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Invests $111,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breed s Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $221.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

