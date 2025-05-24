UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $139.20 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $139,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,089,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,945,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 595.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,980 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,524.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 97,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,088,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,120.80. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,510 shares of company stock worth $15,627,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.
Live Nation Entertainment Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
