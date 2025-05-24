Wall Street Zen Upgrades 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) to “Buy”

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

TXG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Leerink Partners lowered 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

10x Genomics Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $8.17 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $999.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $56,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,735,865.74. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $50,623.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,036.68. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,454,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86,455 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,845,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,143,000 after acquiring an additional 901,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,118,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,061,000 after purchasing an additional 184,537 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 235.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 434.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,377,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

