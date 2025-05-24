Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 237 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Prescient Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.54.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.73 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average is $105.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

