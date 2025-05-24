Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 506 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.05.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.69.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

