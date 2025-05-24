Waverly Advisors LLC Has $946,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Waverly Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,644,000 after purchasing an additional 595,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $324,857,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,289,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,286,000 after buying an additional 1,039,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,525,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,369,000 after buying an additional 174,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of KHC opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.06%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.