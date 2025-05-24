USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,408.1% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 213,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,502,000 after buying an additional 205,360 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs bought 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,847 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

View Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $137.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.79 and a twelve month high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.