Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 4,910 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Waverly Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

