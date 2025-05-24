Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Lincoln National by 39.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 316.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 44,936 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln National by 30.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 623,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,383,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

