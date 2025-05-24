Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0908 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.92. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

TV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $1.80 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

