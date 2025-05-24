Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a 5.0% increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Alerus Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Alerus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alerus Financial to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $526.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.70. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $68.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the first quarter worth $441,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the first quarter worth $1,195,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Report on Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.