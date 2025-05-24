CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. CureVac had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 million.

CureVac Stock Down 1.7%

CVAC stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CureVac from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in CureVac by 25.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CureVac by 10.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,816,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 169,947 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

See Also

