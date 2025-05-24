Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.86, but opened at $53.86. Nextracker shares last traded at $53.82, with a volume of 1,788,927 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nextracker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Nextracker from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nextracker from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 27,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $1,651,847.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,885.24. The trade was a 18.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $333,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 219,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,395. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nextracker by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 187,598 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nextracker by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nextracker by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its stake in Nextracker by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 168,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 60,970 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

