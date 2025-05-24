Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.00 million.

Corporación América Airports Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of CAAP opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.44. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAAP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Corporación América Airports in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.70 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Corporación América Airports in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.40 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Corporación América Airports in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company.

About Corporación América Airports

(Get Free Report)

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.