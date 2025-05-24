Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.35, but opened at $30.50. Sable Offshore shares last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 2,014,045 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SOC shares. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on Sable Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Sable Offshore from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sable Offshore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Sable Offshore Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $3,648,358.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,251,435.53. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sable Offshore

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter worth about $6,700,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $1,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Recommended Stories

