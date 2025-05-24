WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 569 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUMG. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 22,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $410.82 million, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

