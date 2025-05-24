WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

