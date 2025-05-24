WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 757 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,382,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,732,000 after purchasing an additional 198,778 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after buying an additional 158,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after buying an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,282,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter.

IXJ opened at $84.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.12. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $80.68 and a 52 week high of $101.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

