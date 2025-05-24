WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,772 JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPLD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Office Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPLD stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.70.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.