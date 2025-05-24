WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,772 JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPLD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Office Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.
JPLD stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.70.
The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.
