Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.3%

MKC stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile



McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

