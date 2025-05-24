Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 442.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,364,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,757 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $15,446,000. Sophron Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,943,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.5%

STAG stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

