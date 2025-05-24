2,084 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Purchased by Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,084 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 148.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,369,000 after purchasing an additional 275,511 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL opened at $567.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $561.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.50 and a 1-year high of $661.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total value of $1,443,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,495.79. The trade was a 49.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,477. The trade was a 46.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,962 shares of company stock valued at $13,702,451. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.